From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Wagner boss Prigozhin had clashed with the Kremlin just two months before his death. Now new documents have surfaced. He probably received several medals from Putin.

Moscow – Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin opposed the Kremlin in June and instigated a mutiny. Although he later claimed that his goal was not to overthrow Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, this action made himself unpopular. His plane recently crashed and Prigozhin was pronounced dead – presumably on Putin’s orders.

According to newly uncovered documents, he was an official Kremlin official. The Russian-language edition of the British channel BBC reported that the head of the mercenary group Wagner appears on the list of awards for Kremlin officials. In 2006 he is said to have received an award along with other Kremlin officials. The corresponding decree, which bears the name “Awarding State Decorations of the Russian Federation to Employees of the Presidential Administration,” became loud BBC personally signed by Vladimir Putin.

Putin gave awards and medals to Prigozhin: he was a Kremlin official

Prigozhin was apparently listed on the document as head of the company “Concord Management and Consulting”. It is striking that Prigozhin, in his status as an entrepreneur, could not legally be an official of the Kremlin. But apparently he was still put on the list with other Kremlin employees so that a separate decree not only had to be published for Prigozhin, as Sergei Markov of the law firm Markov and Madaminov told BBC explained.

Mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin serves food to Russian President Vladimir Putin at Prigozhin’s restaurant outside Moscow. © -/AP/dpa

The main reason why Prigozhin was awarded by Putin is the G8 summit in the Russian city of St. Petersburg in 2006. The officials, which include Prigozhin, are said to have made a “major contribution” to the holding of the summit, according to the regulation have. After the illegal annexation of Crimea, Russia was expelled from the G8. The group is now simply called the G7. Known as “Putin’s chef,” Prigozhin personally served food to Putin and his guests, including the presidents of the US, UK and Canada.

Wagner boss Prigozhin received awards from Putin

But even before that, Prigozhin had apparently received awards and medals from Putin. These had already been noticed during the search of Prigozhin’s house after the attempted coup in Russia. Most recently, according to the news portal Fontanka received an award in June 2022, exactly a year before his mutiny. He was also previously recognized as a Hero of Russia.

The information of BBC According to the Wagner boss, he received a medal in 2004 entitled “Merit for the Fatherland”. In 2008 he also received the “Award of Friendship” from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. The ex-president is now constantly threatening NATO and the West. Finally, in 2014, after the annexation of Crimea, Prigozhin received another medal for “merit to the fatherland”. In addition, the Wagner boss received the “Award for Bravery” twice. No specific achievements were given for the medals issued by Putin, in contrast to the award as a Kremlin official.