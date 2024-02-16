The Colombian cyclist Daniel Martinez remains leader of the Return to the Algarve after the third stage of the competition, which took place this Friday between Vila Real de Santo António and Tavira, of 192 kilometers and which was won by Wout Van Aert.

team runner bora, Martínez had his teammates in the squad at his service, who protected him from the attacks of his rivals in a fraction that had two mountain passes, both of the third category.

(Scandal by bettors in Colombian soccer: new complaints)(Nairo Quintana: star of the world's platoon destroys him with an explosive phrase)

difficult ending

team runner bora, Martínez had his teammates in the squad at his service, who protected him from the attacks of his rivals in a fraction that had two mountain passes, both of the third category.

Martínez, who managed to put on the leader's shirt last Thursday by winning the second day at the top of La Fola after defeating in a long sprint Remco Evenepoeldefended with everything in Friday's stage to retain his position.

During the first kilometers there was a breakaway in which runners like Alfonso Eulalio, Carlos Salgueiro, Nicolás Tivani, Antonio Ferreira, Raúl Rota, Frederico Figueiredo and Francisco Moraisa, who had a difference over the leading group of more than three minutes.

In the last kilometers there was a fall and this affected some runners, who arrived at a distance, including Martínez and Higuita, but the stewards gave them the same time as the winner.

Photo: Carlos Cruz Fedeciclismo

“We know that this Saturday's stage will not be easy. With Van Aert's victory, he is another of the riders who has the option to fight for the lead,” said the Colombian.

And he added: “We are prepared for this time trial. Remco is also a very difficult opponent, but I think we can defend ourselves,”

The Portuguese race will face the fourth stage this Saturday, which will start and finish in Albufeira, a 22 kilometer time trial, key for the general classification.

Classifications

Stage

1. Wout van Aert 4h 50m 57s

2. Rui Oliveira mt

10. Santiago Mesa mt

39. Remco Evenepoel mt

74. Sergio Higuita mt

75. Mikel Landa mt

91. Daniel Martínez mt

General

1. Daniel Martínez 14h 23m 11s

2. Remco Evenepoel at 4 s

3. Sepp Kuss at 12 seconds

4. Sergio Higuita at 16 seconds

5. Jan Tratnik at 18s

6. Thomas Pidcock MT

7. Wout van Aert mt

8. Thymen Arensman at 23s

9. Mikel Landa mt

10. Christian Scaroni at 28 seconds

(These are the names that are being considered to reach the position of Minister of Sports)

Sports