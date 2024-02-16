Saturday, February 17, 2024
Weather | The driving weather on Friday was very bad in many places: “Numerous smaller skids, derailments and intersection crashes”

February 16, 2024
Weather | The driving weather on Friday was very bad in many places: “Numerous smaller skids, derailments and intersection crashes”

The driving weather will continue to be very bad on Saturday as well.

Stream have made traffic significantly more difficult on Friday. According to Fintraffic's road traffic center, on Friday afternoon the driving weather was bad in the southern and central parts of the country due to snow and sleet and muddy roads. In many places, the driving weather was very bad.

Water ponds hindered traffic in southern Finland. In the evening, the driving weather was also bad in Kainuu and at the height of Pohjohjohnmaa.

Transport operator Marko Kolattu Fintraffic's road traffic center from Tampere told STT at six in the evening that only one serious accident has come to their attention. Two people were seriously injured on highway 12 in Sastamala, Pirkanmaa, when a van and a car collided in the afternoon.

“There have been numerous smaller derailments, derailments and intersection crashes during this day due to the bad weather,” Kolattu said.

School children the winter holiday season is about to begin. Fintraffic estimated earlier in the week that the busiest days are this week's Friday and Saturday, when vacationers leave from the capital region, Varsinais-Suomi and Satakunta.

Kolattu says that they haven't noticed any special congestion that might have been caused by ski holiday traffic. According to him, it is possible that bad driving weather has reduced holiday traffic. However, it is difficult to estimate the amount of ski holiday traffic and distinguish it from other traffic, he says.

“For example, from Nelostie to Mäntsälä, we considered that 2,000 vehicles per hour was the traffic volume. That's a pretty normal amount for a Friday afternoon.”

According to Kolatu, bad driving weather together with commuter traffic slowed down traffic on the main roads, especially in the areas of large cities such as Turku, Helsinki and Tampere.

Driving weather is continuing to be bad on Saturday as well. The Finnish Meteorological Institute has issued a warning of very bad driving weather due to freezing rain and snow and sleet in the southern and central parts of the country. Driving weather continues to be bad in Finland proper, Åland and Lapland.

Kolattu says that, for example, in the Tampere region, the sleet rains may make the roads muddy on Saturday. The driving weather is also made difficult by the fact that the roads freeze when the temperature drops to freezing.

“Even tomorrow, I recommend taking your time in traffic and taking time to travel,” says Kolattu.

Kolattu estimates that tomorrow, Saturday, the traffic will be somewhat busier than on a normal Saturday.

Department of Meteorology on Saturday, snow showers may occur, especially in the central part of the country and the eastern parts of Lapland. In the eastern parts of the country, the rains may come as water.

In southern Finland, the temperatures are around zero. Elsewhere, the frost is between a couple and barely ten degrees.

