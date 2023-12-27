It is already known that the Brazilian player Dani Alveswill be judged in Spain from February 5 to 7 for an alleged rape of a young woman in a nightclub in Barcelona at the end of last year.

At the end of November, the Spanish Prosecutor's Office requested a nine-year prison sentence for Dani Alves, 40, who has been in provisional prison since last January for these events.

In his provisional conclusions written on November 24, to which AFP had access, the Public ministry requested for the former player “a sentence of nine years in prison”, as well as compensation to the victim of 150,000 euros ($163,000), for an alleged crime of “sexual assault with penetration.”

And his wife?

Joana Sanz, His wife has had a bad time in 2023 after the death of her mother and the tremendous problem and cause for her husband.

The model has revealed harsh intimacies about those situations that she has experienced in recent months, after those unfortunate complicated moments in her life.

“Sanz has decided to delete her Instagram profile, thus making a drastic decision that has surprised many of her followers, who had this platform as their main way of finding out how the model was doing,” said lavanguardia.com.

And he added: “The closure of the account coincides with several very deep messages from Joana Sanz supposedly towards Dani Alves, increasingly cornered in the case of the sexual assault in the Sutton nightclub of a young woman who has disrupted the entire family.”

“Where before you could see several photos of Joana, messages and updates about her life, now you only read a blank Instagram page that warns: “This page is not available. It is possible that the link you selected does not work or that “the page has been deleted,” making it clear that he has closed his profile,” the publication stated.

