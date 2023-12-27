Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Fireworks | TEM's fireworks report was not completed on time

December 27, 2023
in World Europe
Fireworks | TEM's fireworks report was not completed on time

The report is based on a citizens' initiative, which demanded stricter restrictions on the use of fireworks so that only fireworks professionals could use larger fireworks.

Ministry of Employment and the Economy (TEM) launched a study last January to improve fireworks safety and reduce the harm caused by fireworks.

TEM's report was originally supposed to be completed last fall, but with these prospects, it will not be completed until next year.

Board advisor Mikko Holmin According to

“During the investigation, nothing special has come up that would delay the completion of the investigation. However, we have wanted to go through 15.11. the feedback we received in connection with the consultation”, Holm responds in his email to STT's question about the reasons for the delay in the report.

of TEM the report was based on a petition issued by the parliament in November 2022, in which the parliament demanded that the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs investigate the improvement of firework safety and the reduction of firework hazards and take the necessary measures as a result of the reports.

In turn, the background of the parliament's petition was the citizens' initiative – Borders for räiskeelle, which was handed over to the parliament in November 2019.

The citizen's initiative proposed tightening the use of fireworks so that only fireworks professionals would be allowed to use larger fireworks. In the citizens' initiative, it was proposed that consumers should only use sparklers, small bang bombs, spark showers and similar small pyrotechnic products. The citizens' initiative collected more than 65,000 signatures.

Parliament rejected the citizens' initiative in October 2022, but obliged TEM to find out how to improve the safety of fireworks and reduce the harm.

In its report, the Parliament's Finance Committee considered that the proposal contained in the citizen's initiative to restrict large fireworks to the use of professionals only should be handled by the Ministry of Labor and Economy as part of a broader overall review of fireworks safety regulations.

Holm does not take a position on whether TEM is proposing that only fireworks professionals should be allowed to use larger fireworks.

“The survey work is still in progress, and the final proposals will be prepared later. At this stage, I cannot say what proposals the report will eventually contain,” Holm wrote to STT.

