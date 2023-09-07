The Colombian National Team is finalizing details for what will be its debut in the South American qualifying round, where will face their counterpart from Venezuela at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla.

Prior to the game against the Venezuelan team, the coach Néstor Lorenzo came out to give the press conference together with the Inter Milan footballer, John William Squarewho spoke about the keys to this new process of the Colombian National Team.

Juan Guillermo on the return to the World Cup

The qualifiers are very difficult, we have a great team to fight for and we are eager to return to the World Cup. We are going to try to do things in the best way and face each game as a final, with this great National Team that is getting stronger every day. For us it is not an objective, it is something that we must aim for to be yes or yes.

Sensations of the match vs Venezuela

It is being done very well, personally I think that in any work situation you need both experienced players and youth, but obviously taking players like James, Ospina and ‘Falca’, who are not there are important, not only inside but also outside because they bring you their experience. Colombia has incredible talent, each player that comes surprises us and that means that Colombia is growing, contributing that talent for a common good.

New challenge together with Néstor Lorenzo

When you come here it’s like a family. It’s hard for them to beat us when starting a family; Almost always the teacher has tried to call some who are always there and that is being seen both on and off the pitch.

The new roles that DT is handling on the pitch

Given the opportunity, depending on who is on the ground, we are all empowered to make the decision, whoever it is. The important thing is that if the option is given, have the confidence to convert.

Juan Guillermo and his arrival at Inter Milan

The process has been very good, I have found a great club, as everyone knows. The group is excellent. I am happy with the desire to contribute and to be part of that great team. The adaptation has been getting along well, it is a football that I already know. That makes it a little easier.

The Colombian national team will measure their forces this Thursday, September 7, against the Venezuelan national team, in what will be the starting point of the South American qualifier for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026.

