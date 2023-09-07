A German scientist, Dirk Schulze-Makuch, has recently claimed that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (POT) discovered life on the planet Mars 50 years ago, but accidentally destroyed it. Dirk Schulze-Makuch is Professor of Astrobiology and a faculty member at the Technical University of Berlin. In June, Makuch claimed that the expedition Viking of the POTwhich began in the mid-1970s, inadvertently destroyed microorganisms in Mars. Since then, he has repeated his claims several times.

Under the Viking mission, NASA sent two landers to Mars that showed the world the first glimpse of the planet’s surface. The spacecraft also performed a biological analysis of the soil and rocks on Mars. The mission revealed how the volcanoes and slopes on the red planet closely resemble those on Hawaii. This implied prior exposure to rain. According to Dirk Schulze-Makuch, Viking’s initial experiments introduced water to Mars after infusing it with nutrients and radioactive carbon. This experiment was carried out with the aim of finding possible microorganisms on the planet. He claims that these would-be microbes may have been overwhelmed by the elements introduced into the soil, leading to their demise.

Makuch mentioned that the Viking landers also included an instrument capable of detecting organic compounds. The instrument detected small amounts of chlorinated organic compounds, which at the time were interpreted as a result of contamination of the Earth itself. Project scientist Gerald Soffen concluded that life could not exist on Mars without organic compounds, stating: “Without bodies, there is no life.”

Later, the Phoenix lander in 2008 and the Curiosity and Perseverance rovers confirmed that indigenous organic compounds exist on Mars, but in chlorinated form.

According to Makuch, at the time, scientists had very little understanding of the Martian environment. Since Earth is a planet with bodies of water, it seemed reasonable that adding water might encourage life to appear in an extremely dry environment. According to Makuch, he and other scientists have learned about extremely dry places on Earth, where the gradual progression of life occurred as the habitat became more arid.

The scientist explained that if one poured water on these dry-adapted life forms, it would be akin to overhydration and drowning for these microbes. In this way, he considered that the NASA experiment carried out 50 years ago could have inadvertently destroyed life on Mars.

Via: CNBCTV