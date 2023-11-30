Home page World

On November 5th, Evan Ellingson was found lifeless. The cause of death is now known: the former Hollywood star died of an overdose.

Los Angeles – Reports are increasing, especially from the USA. Actor Angus Cloud died of an overdose in September. Now Evan Ellingson’s autopsy also provides sad certainty about the cause of death: an overdose of fentanyl, also known as the zombie drug.

Former CSI Miami star dies of fentanyl overdose in bedroom

Ellingson was particularly known from Hollywood productions such as the series “CSI: Miami” (Kyle Harmon) and the film “My Sister’s Life” (Jesse Fitzgerald). After his last appearance on a film set in 2010, the young actor became quiet. He was found lifeless on November 5th in a bedroom in Fontana, California.

Evan Ellingson in his role as Kyle Harmon on the popular TV series “CSI: Miami”. © Allstar/Imago

The cause was initially unclear as the autopsy was still pending. A spokesman for the responsible forensic medicine department has now made a statement E! News: Evan Ellingson died of a fentanyl overdose at the age of 35. His death was ruled an accident. The incident became public because the former actor’s name was listed in the death register of the responsible sheriff’s office.

Actor dies of fentanyl overdose: Father speaks out about son’s drug addiction

Ellingson’s father told NBC News after his son’s death that the actor had recently relapsed and had returned to drug addiction. Ultimately, he was defeated in the fight against addiction. Fentanyl is considered one of the most dangerous drugs in the world and deaths from it are steadily increasing.

The drug owes its name to the slumped posture and uncontrolled movements that result from taking it. Just two milligrams of fentanyl is enough to be deadly as a mixture. The well-known rapper Mac Miller also died of a fentanyl overdose.