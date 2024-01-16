With eight awards at the Critics Choice ceremony, the Oppenheimer film is already a favorite for several statuettes. Robert Downey Jr. went up to receive the award for best supporting actor and, with humor, reviewed his career, mentioning the criticism he received. “Sloppy, messy, lazy” and “a baffling waste of talent.”

For her part, another Oscar favorite is Emma Stone. After winning the Golden Globe in the comedy category for Poor Creatures, she beat Lily Gladstone from The Moon Killers, who had won the Golden Globe in the drama category. “I had to unlearn a lot of things when playing her. The shame and the social things that are imposed on us,” she said of her character and then addressed the voters. “It's all about outside opinion, but I'm very grateful to the critics for that. “I’m learning not to care what they think.”

In this ceremony, Barbie had better results. It came with a historical record of nominations and won for best comedy and original screenplay. “Margot (Robbie), you saw value in Barbie, in the idea of ​​women who have been seen as too little or too problematic. And Greta, thank you for proving that there is no problem in having a good story and a good box office at the same time,” said America Ferrera upon receiving the #SeeHer award. “Black, indigenous, Asian, trans, disabled, any body type, any gender, we are all worthy of having our lives reflected authentically.”

Actors like Emma Stone were awarded. Photo: diffusion

On television, 'Succession' with its last season was the best drama series.

“I feel extremely lucky”

Moved, Harrison Ford received recognition for his career. “I'm very happy to be here tonight to see what our business is becoming and to see all the talented people who are getting opportunities that probably wouldn't have existed in the early part of my career. I'm here because of a combination of luck and the work of wonderful directors, writers and filmmakers. I feel enormously lucky,” declared the 81-year-old actor and thanked his wife, actress Calista Flockhart.

