Transport bonus 2024, holders of the card dedicated to you have at their disposal 77 euros received in December for the purchase of public transport season tickets by 3/15/24

In 2024 the transport bonuswhich allows you to have a contribution for the payment of a season ticket for public transport and trains, is included in the Card dedicated to you. The beneficiaries, i.e. families with a ISEE less than 15 thousand euros, they can then use the top-up of around 77 euros received last December for a public transport pass or the purchase of petrol. The balance is added to the 382.50 for food expenses. You have until March 15, 2024 to spend the entire amount of the social card.

To get the Card dedicated to you There is no need to request, the beneficiaries will automatically receive it by post. Activation must take place by January 31, 2024. The funds allocated for this support to families is 600 million euros, the same amount foreseen last year.

