Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Criminal suspicions | Shots were fired from a car window with a handgun in Helsinki – Police are looking for eyewitnesses

February 26, 2024
Shots were fired from a car window at a few people walking on the street in Pikku Huopalahti in Helsinki in August.

Helsinki the police are looking for eyewitnesses related to the suspected shooting incident in Pikku Huopalahti and possible targets of the shooting.

The suspected crime took place on Paciuskenkaar in Pikku-Huopalahti late on Monday evening, August 21.

According to the information received by the police, two or three people who were walking on the street were shot with a handgun from a passing car. The owners ran away from the scene after the shots.

Director of Investigation, Crime Commissioner Tuomas Lindholmin three suspects are in custody.

The police are asking those involved in the shooting case to come forward. In addition, we are asking for tips from people who know something about the events. Information can be sent by email at [email protected] or by phone at 0295 476 148.

