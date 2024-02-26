Bō: Path of The Teal Lotus, the upcoming Metroidvania inspired by Japanese folklore, now has a release date.

It's due to launch on Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Steam) on 18th July and is available to wishlist now.

The game features a stunning hand-drawn art style inspired by traditional Japanese art – imagine Okami, but in 2D.



Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus – Release Date Announce Trailer | PS5 Games





Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus – Release Date Announce Trailer

Bō: Path of The Teal Lotus has been developed by Squid Shock Studios, along with members of the AM2R team – the group responsible for an unofficial fan remake of Metroid 2.

The new release date trailer, above, shows more of its glorious boss designs and challenging platforming, with a slicing mechanic that should please Ori fans.

It's certainly shaping up to be a strong year for Metroidvanias: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and Ultros have already proven to be solid, innovative additions to the genre, while the demo of Tales of Kenzera had plenty of heart.