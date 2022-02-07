There are 3,688 coronavirus infections in Piedmont today, 7 February 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. 13 more deaths recorded. In detail, the new cases (of which 3,086 after antigenic tests) are equal to 7.1% of 52,093 swabs performed, of which 47,398 antigenic. Of the 3,688 new cases, the asymptomatic are 3,285 (89.1%). There are 3,049 screening cases, 487 case contacts, 152 with ongoing investigation.

There are 97 hospitalized in intensive care (-2 compared to yesterday). Non-intensive care patients are 1963 (+28 compared to yesterday). There are 93,526 people in home isolation. The diagnostic swabs processed so far are 14,778,200 (+ 52,093 compared to yesterday).

Today, 13, 4 deaths of people positive for the Covid-19 test reported by the Crisis Unit of the Piedmont Region. The total then becomes 12,733 deaths who tested positive for the virus.