The Court of Justice of Maranhão ordered the immediate suspension and cancellation of the show by singer Wesley Safadão in Zé Doca, a municipality with 50 thousand inhabitants located 315 kilometers from the capital São Luís. The event, costing R$ 700 thousand, was scheduled for this Thursday, the 5th, during the city’s anniversary celebrations. The average monthly income of formal workers in Zé Doca is 1.7 minimum wages.

The decision was taken preliminary by the 2nd Chamber of Public Law of the TJ and accepts a request from the state Public Prosecutor’s Office which, in an appeal against the first instance decision, maintained that the city hall paralyzed, on August 30, the activities of public bodies, including health units, alleging a reduction in the values ​​of the Municipal Participation Fund

The injunction also obliges the city of Zé Doca to refrain from making any payment or financial transfer resulting from the hiring of Safadão – including accessory expenses such as setting up a special stage, lighting, sound, accommodation or supplying the singer’s vehicles or support staff.

Nor should another attraction of ‘similar size’ be hired.

In case of non-compliance with the decision, a fine of R$70,000 was established, to be paid by Mayor Maria Josenilda Cunha Rodrigues, to Josinha Cunha (PL), in addition to the freezing of their assets.

Judge Cleones Carvalho Cunha also ordered the municipality to ‘make the show’s cancellation notice appear on the main page of its website, providing the necessary publicity to the local population’.

The information was released this Thursday by the Communication Coordination of the Public Ministry of Maranhão.

The Prosecutor’s Office arrived on the scene after being informed that the Josinha Cunha administration intended to hold several events on the city’s anniversary, which led to the opening of a procedure to monitor the use of resources in the festivities.

A letter was delivered to Zé Doca city hall on September 18, giving 10 days to provide information.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, before the end of this period, information about Wesley Safadão’s show on October 5th began to circulate in the press and social networks. A recommendation was issued for the municipality not to use public resources to hold the events, ‘in compliance with the principles of reasonableness, proportionality, efficiency, economy and public interest’.

According to the Public Ministry, despite the recommendation, the city hall began publishing details of Safadão’s show.

The Prosecutor’s Office reported that the city of Zé Doca announced that the city’s anniversary events would be held with extraordinary revenue resources obtained through tax recovery actions. “However, receipt of the receipts was not proven,” states the Prosecutor’s Office.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office also forwarded a process of unenforceability of bidding for the hiring of Safadão for the amount of R$ 700 thousand. On the 29th, the Public Prosecutor’s Office filed a Public Civil Action requesting the cancellation of the show.

In the document, prosecutor Rita de Cássia Pereira Souza notes that consultations at the Municipality’s health units are scheduled with deadlines of up to 15 to 20 days.

Furthermore, the Public Prosecutor’s Office points out, on August 30, Zé Doca paralyzed the activities of municipal public bodies, including basic health units, alleging a reduction in the values ​​of the Municipal Participation Fund (FPM), in the movement ‘Without FPM it’s impossible’ .

“The municipal manager, by putting on a show of great magnitude, makes it appear that the reductions in FPM resources do not affect the city of Zé Doca, a fact that does not match the reality experienced by citizens”, warns promoter Rita de Cássia Pereira Souza.

The injunction requested by the Zé Doca Prosecutor’s Office, however, was not granted by the Court in the first instance, which led to the appeal, through an Interlocutory Appeal, with the Court of Justice, which canceled Safadão’s presentation.

WITH THE WORD, ZÉ DOCA

Until the publication of this text, a report by Estadão sought contact with Mayor Josinha Cunha, of the municipality of Zé Doca, but without success. The space is open for manifestation.