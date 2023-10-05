Thursday, October 5, 2023



| Updated 10/06/2023 00:00h.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The collapse of several rooms this Thursday night alarmed the residents of a three-story building located on Aguas de la Unión Street, who had to be evacuated due to the danger of new landslides.

The Emergency Coordination Center 112 Region of Murcia received several calls at 9:30 p.m. reporting the collapse of several rooms on the three floors of the building. The informants reported that work was being done on the terrace of the building.

Firefighters, Civil Guard, Local Police and Civil Protection went to the scene to help evacuate the neighbors and collect the debris. A Mobile Emergency Unit, an Ambulance and an ambulance from the Primary Care Service also attended. A disabled person needed help from the troops to leave his house, although he had no injuries. The doctors treated three people with anxiety attacks and one of them was transferred to the Santa Lucía hospital in Cartagena.

The area was cordoned off by the agents who made sure that everyone had left their homes since, although the number of people who were in the building at that time was not specified, the neighbors did not miss anyone. The building was finally sealed.