The Argentine soccer player from Inter Miami, Lionel Messi, and the model Antonela Roccuzzo They have been married for six years and more than a decade has passed since the beginning of their courtship, which has produced three children: Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

Due to the Argentine’s great achievements in soccer and the great affection that he has shown the model countless times, they have become one of the most beloved couples in the country of the light blue flag. However, due to the recent behavior of married couples, some Users and international media affirm that they could separate.

Those who are attentive to the couple’s relationship state that they have gone through situations that supposedly show that the spouses have already They don’t have the same connection as before.

This was reported by certain Internet users and international media, who assured that the relationship is in trouble, since on October 30, during the awarding of the Ballon d’Or, Messi could have avoided a kiss from Roccuzzo. And not only that, because the model preferred not to accompany her husband on stage while she received the award.

Another reason why some of the followers of the footballer and the model affirm that the relationship could end is due to their social networks, since Messi changed his profile photo for one in which he is not accompanied by his family.

In addition, Roccuzzo uploaded a photo to his personal Instagram account with Messi several weeks ago, but the Inter Miami player did not comment on the publication.

The last photo that Antonela uploaded with Messi

More than two weeks have passed since the Argentine model uploaded a photo with Messi, which has aroused more uncertainty in her followers. Until now, Neither of them has confirmed or denied the rumors of a possible divorce.

Even so, the model continues with a profile photo in which she appears with her partner, Lionel Messi, and their three children. She also has not deleted any publication in which she is with her husband.

The match between Argentina and Brazil

Instagram Story by Antonela Roccuzzo. Photo: Instagram screenshot

On the other hand, last Tuesday, November 21, the Argentina team faced Brazil in a soccer match within the framework of the World Cup qualifiers.



This is how the player Lionel Messi was present representing his country’s number 10. In the end, the country with the sky blue flag was the winner.

Therefore, to support her husband and in search of putting an end to the rumors that are circulating about their relationship, Roccuzzo shared an image of Messi playing for the Argentina national team.

