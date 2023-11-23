Auto expert Zhitnukhin allowed Lada Vesta and Kia Rio to compete with Iranian cars

The first Iranian cars began arriving at Russian dealership centers in November 2023. So far, only the Iran Khodro Dena and Iran Khodro Tara sedans, which are positioned as a budget segment, are available for purchase, said Evgeniy Zhitnukhin, head of the dealer department of the FRESH automobile marketplace. He named their features in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

The preliminary cost of Iran Khodro Dena is 1.6-1.7 million rubles. In addition, when purchasing, you can save up to 300 thousand rubles if you use the trade-in program. “Despite the affordable price, the sedan is equipped with an automatic transmission, ABS, cruise control and stability control. In addition, there is a sunroof in the roof – an option typical for premium cars,” said Zhitnukhin.

The second Iranian sedan – Iran Khodro Tara – looks like the Skoda Rapid and Peugeot 301, he noted. The price for the basic version with a manual transmission starts from 1.5 million rubles, with an automatic one – from 1.67 million rubles. “At the same time, the technical equipment of the model is quite rich: a rear view camera, a multifunction steering wheel, cruise control, as well as an impressively sized trunk,” listed the Lenta.ru interlocutor.

“Iranian cars will be able to compete with the popular Lada Vesta, Kia Rio, Hyundai Solaris, Volkswagen Polo in Russia, if this time the automakers managed to level out the shortcomings that were identified during the last time they entered the Russian market – in 2006-2009. Then the owners of Iranian cars noted unusual technical solutions for the suspension and interruptions in the operation of electronics, locks, power windows, and timing belts. If the latest models of the Iranian automobile industry do not have such problems, most likely they will find their target audience in Russia, whose market is in great need of cars costing up to 2 million rubles,” the auto expert concluded.

