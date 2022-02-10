Today Corsair introduced the mechanical gaming keyboard K70 RGB PRO, or the new model of the acclaimed K70. This new model combines the design and chassis of the full size with RGB lighting and the well-known performance of the keyboard. This new jewel aims to set a new standard in the field of full size, also making use of many features that allow it to adapt to the user’s style of play and, consequently, make the most of it.

There K70 RGB PRO it can be configured via various German-made Cherry MX mechanical switches, which give the keyboard a durability that should not be underestimated. The types of Switches made available are 5, which as we anticipated will be essential to adapt the keyboard to your needs.

In addition, thanks to the new polycarbonate keycaps with standard layout for the last row of keys, it will be possible to further modify your device using third-party customized keycap sets.

Another strong point of this peripheral can be found in the AXON technology of K70 RGB PRO: this is capable of process and create all sent commands at blazing speed (up to 8x faster than standard gaming keyboards).

In modern gaming, however, style also matters, and that’s why Corsair with the powerful Corsair iCUE software allows you to customize the RGB backlight of each key, and of synchronize it with that of all the other devices in the iCUE-compatible configuration to make the whole system shine as you like. Every single key or built-in macro recording are programmable directly via iCUE, so you have advanced controls at your fingertips whenever you need them to gain an advantage during racing.

Corsair will make its Corsair K70 RGB PRO available for purchase on the online store, but also through the network of authorized resellers and distributors, starting from March 2022.