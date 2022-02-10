A few days after leaving the Sabana University Clinic, the Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal shared with all his followers an emotional video in which, according to the athlete himself, he takes his “first steps”.

(Be sure to read: James Rodríguez and Falcao talk about their alleged fight in Colombia).

This Thursday, very early, some first images of the good countenance that the cyclist has had been known. Now, after the images of him walking firmly, the feeling that remains in the environment is that Bernal is advancing very fast in his recovery.

The ‘first steps’ of Egan Bernal

Egan Bernal walking2 Egan Bernal, this Thursday, in the emotional moment.

Egan exceeded the doctors’ prognosis

Manuel Ignacio Gutiérrez, one of the surgeons who participated in the procedures, said this Tuesday that it would take more than 8 weeks for Bernal to be able to walk without support.



“Right now he can’t walk normally, he has external supports and he’s in a wheelchair. It would take two to three months for him to walk again without any support, approximately“, reported ‘RCN’ that the orthopedic specialist said.

Now, from what Egan himself revealed, overcoming the medical prognosis is also among his great abilities.

Thanks to his masseuse and friend

This Wednesday, Bernal had published a heartfelt message on social networks acknowledging the role that Christian AlonsoIneos masseur, has had in his recovery.

“(Cristian Alonso): ‘my masseur’, and actually my friend, a trusted person and the one who has to put up with everything I have to say after each race, who cheers me up on hard days and often scolds me when I need it, It has accompanied me at the height of my career and now at the most difficult moment“, Bernal wrote on his Instagram.

“Almost 5 years working together and what he has done for me, many times is priceless, because it is the small details of day to day that really mark. After the accident he stayed to support my family and make sure that when he left of the clinic had everything I needed for my rehabilitation”.



“We should all have a Cristian Alonso in our lives”Bernal closed.

SPORTS