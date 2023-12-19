Opponents of vaccination use fake warning letters about Covid vaccines to cause uncertainty. The Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk took down a report about alleged contamination.

During the production of the mRNA vaccines against Corona, DNA fragments are also created, but there is no evidence of contamination. Image: Imago

WWhile one of the largest corona waves is currently making many people sick, but severe cases are rare thanks to vaccinations, opponents of vaccination are again increasingly trying to stir up fear of them. In the last few weeks, official-looking warning letters were sent to doctors from a “medical treatment association” and the “Medicians and Scientists for Health, Freedom and Democracy” association, whose head Sucharit Bhakdi criticized the vaccination practice in Israel and said Jews would have turned their country into something “that is even worse than Germany was”.

The content of the letter: alleged contamination of mRNA vaccines with foreign DNA – this generally occurs during production using bacteria. According to analyzes by a Magdeburg private laboratory, all samples tested from several batches of the Biontech vaccine were said to be contaminated, “well above the limit value,” as it was said in a broadcast by the magazine “Umschau” on Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk (MDR) last week. They were commissioned by a biologist who runs a website about the alleged “genetic vaccines” – carried out by the immunologist Brigitte König.