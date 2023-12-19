He astrologer Víctor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and by collaborating with figures in public life and politics, every day it offers a glimpse of what lies ahead for each zodiac sign. These are the prodigy child's horoscopes for December 19.

The Dominican, who began having visions since he was about eight years old, has become a famous psychic in the United States. The astrologer and psychic counselor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts; He is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

The tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Child Prodigy: Spiritualism and Mysticismwhere he also talks about protection rituals, offers his spiritual line and anticipates the future of celebrities.

Aries

Aries people They will be crossed by sensitivity during this day. It will be important to take this into account when deciding how to address the problems and challenges that arise.

Taurus

Taurus people You will encounter various personalities and challenges today. In this context, this sign should try to take its time to analyze each particular situation.

Gemini

Gemini people They must put their concentration on their long-term goals. Despite the temptations and distractions that may appear, we must keep in mind that the greater good sometimes requires certain sacrifices.

Cancer

Cancer people They will have to find a moment of pause within their routine. Despite the demands, it is necessary to stop and reflect to have a better perspective.

Leo

Leo people You should not let yourself be completely carried away by the pleasures you experienced recently. Sometimes, a period of introspection and exploration of emotions can be the best ally for this sign.

Virgo

Virgo people You will experience the blossoming of love during this day. However, if you meet someone new, it is vital not to fall into idealizations and take things slowly.

Pound

Libra people They have to do everything possible to disconnect from their cell phone and the frenetic pace that social networks propose. For this Tuesday, it is best to focus on important objectives.

The astrologer, famous for his accurate predictions, shares what lies ahead for each zodiac sign today Photo: YouTube / Child Prodigy

Scorpio

Scorpio people They should take their eyes off the money during this day. The position of the stars presents this sign with the opportunity to disconnect and enjoy the simple.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius people They will have the possibility of reaffirming ties with their loved ones. These bonds will help this sign feel fulfilled and leave worries aside, at least for a few hours.

Capricorn

Capricorn people They will encounter an invitation that will take them out of their current state. It is time to connect with the outside world and resume those ties with the environment.

Aquarium

Aquarius people They will have to keep an eye on their finances. To project a future with growth in this regard, this sign will have to be careful with what they spend.

Pisces

Pisces people They will encounter opportunities for spiritual growth. In this scenario, it will be important to accept them and not let yourself be clouded by everyday pressures and expectations.