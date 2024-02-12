Are you looking for a motorcycle for work or urban use, and are you comparing between different brands and distributors? We tell you about the options that you can find in Coppel and Elektra from recognized brands such as Italika, Vento and Veloci.

Models that stand out because you can buy them for 15, 16, 17 and 18 thousand pesos In addition to this, department stores allow you to pay this in installments when paying by card; Know its characteristics, engine, performance and more, so you don't miss this opportunity.

At Coppel and Elektra, these motorcycles are available at affordable prices, from $15,499 to $18,499, allowing you to find the option that suits your needs and budget. Always remember to use a helmet and safety equipment when driving.

Italika at Elektra:

Italika is a Mexican motorcycle brand that is dedicated to assembling motorcycles in Toluca, it has a wide catalog of motorcycles, scooters, ATVs, sports motorcycles and electric motorcycles among many, therefore, the department store owned by Ricardo Salinas Pliego offers models for all tastes and needs.

Italika AT110 LT White Work Motorcycle

⦿ Price: $16,999

⦿ $230 weekly

⦿ This work motorcycle is ideal for long work days.

⦿ With a 4-stroke engine, 107 CC displacement and a power of 6.5 Hp.

⦿ Offers performance and resistance.

⦿ Its electric and pedal starting system, along with its semi-automatic transmission, make it easy to handle.

⦿ It reaches a maximum speed of 73 km/h, with a fuel efficiency of 43 km per liter.

⦿ A comfortable and resistant companion for your daily trips.

Italika FT125 Black Work Motorcycle

⦿ Price: $17,999

⦿ With a 4-stroke engine, 124 CC displacement and a power of 12 Hp.

⦿ Its electric start, standard transmission and drum brakes ensure efficient driving.

⦿ It reaches a maximum speed of 80 km/h and has a 9-liter tank.

⦿ Perfect for enjoying the trails and living great adventures in style.

Veloci and Vento in Coppel:

Vento and Veloci stand out for their design, engineering and assembly; given their performance, the department store based in Culiacán, Sinaloa, did not hesitate to place promotions for this brand on its website.

Motorcycle Veloci Draxter RX Sport 125 cc 2023

⦿ Price: $15,499

⦿ With a 4-stroke engine, 4-speed semi-automatic transmission and maximum speed of 95 km/h, it offers power and speed.

⦿ Its non-slip seat, front hydraulic disc brake and rear drum brake guarantee comfort and safety on your trips.

⦿ In addition, it has a GPS device to locate it easily.

Motorcycle Veloci Deus RT 125 cc 2024

⦿ Price: $17,999

⦿ From $983 biweekly

⦿ With a 4-stroke, air-cooled engine and 125 cc displacement, it offers efficiency without the need for constant maintenance.

⦿ Its red design with black details makes it attractive, and with features such as an anti-theft alarm.

⦿ Disc and drum braking system, it is a complete option for your daily trips.

Motorcycle Veloci Draxter 125 cc 2024

⦿ Price: $17,999

⦿ From $983 biweekly

⦿ Displacement: 125 cc

⦿ Maximum speed: 95 km/h

⦿ Performance: 47 km/l (under normal conditions of use)

⦿ Transmission: semi-automatic

⦿ Ignition system: remote

⦿ Engine type: 4 stroke

⦿ Number of cylinders: 1 cylinder