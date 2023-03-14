The Constitution Commission of the Peruvian Congress rejected on Tuesday a new initiative that He proposed advancing the general elections to the end of this year, one of the main demands of the anti-government protests that since December have claimed the lives of 76 people.

With 12 votes against, 9 in favor and no abstentions, the parliamentary committee rejected the legislative proposal that grouped 16 bills and established the holding of new elections in December 2023.

The Constitution Commission began the debate on the early elections after the plenary session of Parliament ratified its decision to analyze the proposal again.

The text proposed that the President of the Republic conclude her mandate on April 30, 2024. While the congressmen on April 29, 2024.

The arguments for voting against were: changing the date (for example, Eduardo Salhuana from APP proposed April 2024) and from the left to include a referendum with a view to a constituent assembly.

The ruling also stated that President Dina Boluarte should convene a general elections on the second Sunday of December 2023. Whoever is elected as president will assume office before Congress on May 1, 2024 and will end his term on July 28, 2028.

While the elected congressmen would assume their functions on April 30, 2024 and would end their representation on July 26, 2028. The text does not include the request for popular consultation for a constituent assembly.

The representatives before the Andean Parliament, elected in the 2021 elections, would culminate their representation on December 31, 2026.

In the previous session, the members of the group expressed their objections to this text.

Among the main objections they indicated that reforms that would accompany these new elections should be discussed before or that a different term be considered, such as April 2024, for this call.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

With information from EFE and EL COMERCIO (PERU) / GDA

* Grupo de Diarios América (GDA), to which EL TIEMPO belongs, is a leading media network founded in 1991, which promotes democratic values, the independent press and freedom of expression in Latin America through quality journalism for our hearings.