Mayra Coutowho gave life to Grace, was one of the most beloved characters on the hit soap opera “At the bottom there is room”. However, at the end of the eighth season, he decided to embark on a new journey to continue preparing himself professionally. The actress He had no problem going abroad and starting practically from scratch. Recently, Mayra Couto used her social networks to publicize her new venture, surprising more than one. Let us remember that the artist obtained a leading role together with Andrés Wiese and managed to position herself as one of the main faces of “Al fondo hay sitio”.

What did Mayra Couto study abroad?

Mayra Couto has always shown great interest in continuing to nurture her knowledge in the artistic field. After leaving the series, the actress traveled to Cuba to study film. Later, it was learned that she moved to Colombia and participated in feminist movements, in the role of her activist. Likewise, she has a section on her social networks called Reading Club, although at the moment she does not keep this digital platform active.

Mayra Couto decided to start a new life abroad. Photo: Instagram/Mayra Couto

What does Mayra Couto do?

Mayra Couto surprised her followers by appearing through her social networks, offering a personalized greeting service. “Hello, I’m Mayra Couto and I want to tell you that my profile on famosos.com is already active so you can ask me for the greetings you want, whether it’s for an anniversary, a birthday or for a friend, so I’ll wait for you there . So, if you don’t know what to give, now you know”said the actress.

Will Mayra Couto return to “In the background there is room”?

Mayra Couto, Mónica Sánchez and Magdyel Ugaz caused a furor on social networks after apparently getting together for a toast and sharing in a restaurant.

“Loving, admiring, celebrating, daring and risking… are some of the beautiful things that your presence and friendship give me,” wrote ‘Charito’ on her Instagram account and showed the photos with her friends.

Mayra Couto was asked about her possible return to “In the background there is a place” and she did not hesitate to respond through her social networks. “Noooo, it’s not like that. I feel that the public is the one who decides”said the artist. She stated that the decision to return her to the popular series rests with the writers.