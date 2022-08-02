Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The Ministry of Community Development has called on those wishing to obtain a marriage grant to apply through the ministry’s website, where the grant amount is 70,000 dirhams, to be paid in one payment to those entitled according to a number of conditions, in the context of supporting the aspirations of young people and supporting them to build new financially and morally stable families.

The ministry set several conditions for obtaining the grant, including that the applicant and his wife be citizens of the country, the husband’s age should not be less than 21 years, the wife’s age should be 18 years at the time of the marriage contract, and the person’s net income should not exceed 25 thousand dirhams, in addition to attending courses and awareness lectures organized by them. Ministry of Community Development.

The ministry revealed that 190,890,000 dirhams were spent on marriage grants, benefiting 2,727 young citizens who are about to get married during the past year, an increase of more than 11% over the year 2020, which witnessed the disbursement of 171 million and 360 thousand dirhams to 2,448 people.

The Ministry of Community Development indicated that it supports youth, the family and society with services, under the umbrella of family stability and cohesion, and the cohesion and cohesion of society, and within the framework of meeting the aspirations of young people to build confident and interconnected families. Preparation for the rehabilitation of those who are about to marry, and to request family counseling, and others.

The Ministry is also committed to its strategic vision in accordance with the principle of achieving a better quality of life for all members of society. The marriage grant is one of the Ministry’s initiatives aimed at empowering young people and helping them build a family based on firm foundations that provide happiness and achieve social well-being for the people of the UAE.

The ministry said that granting marriage comes within its goals and plans that are in line with the vision and directives of the UAE leadership, which seeks to make members of society happy. Family culture among the youth beneficiaries of the grant, which reflects an aspect of successful family building in society based on strengthening the family and strengthening the bonds between members of the community.