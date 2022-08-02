Beirut (agencies)

The Press and Editors Syndicates in Lebanon announced that newspapers will stop working tomorrow, Thursday, which coincides with the second anniversary of the Beirut port explosion.

The two unions said, in a press statement, yesterday, reported by the National News Agency: “On the occasion of the declaration of national mourning on the tragic anniversary of the explosion of the Port of Beirut and in solidarity with the families of the victims, newspapers stop working on this painful anniversary that falls on Thursday.”