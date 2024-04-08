After the title of Camila Osorio at the WTA in Bogotánow the eyes of Colombian tennis are fixed on the Billie Jean King Cup, Well, the women's team will face a tough confrontation from April 9 to 13 in Bogotá.

The Los Lagartos club in the country's capital will be the stage in which Colombian rackets seek to advance, but the truth is that in the last few hours a controversy has broken out.

Surprise?

In the first instance, there was talk that Camila Osorio and Emiliana Arango They would not be in the team that will defend the home team in this contest, which caused a lot of curiosity, especially in terms of the non-presence of the Cucuteña.

Camila Osorio and Emiliana Arango, Colombian tennis players.

Colombia had already known about the loss of the Barranquilla tennis player María Fernanda Herazo, who 'got off', because he wanted to give priority to his personal commitments. However, everything changed.

Yuliana Lizarazo

The Colombian Tennis Federation made the team official this Monday and will lead the group in the Osorio games, something that was considered ruled out.

The best Colombian racket of the moment will be next to María Camila Torres, Yuliana Monroy, María Pérez and Yuliana Lizarazo, who will be directed by Alejandro González.

The only confirmed thing is that Arango will not be part of the group, which will face the tough challenge facing the selected Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Peru, Venezuela and Colombia.

