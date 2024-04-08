In a new escalation, businessman says that the STF minister is the “dictator of Brazil” and “put his finger on the scale” to elect the PT member

The owner of In a series of publications on the social network, the billionaire said that the minister had become “the dictator of Brazil” because he put the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT)“on a leash”. Musk also said that Moraes “must be tried for his crimes”.

“Like @alexandre [Alexandre de Moraes] became the dictator of Brazil? He has Lula on a leash”he wrote.

The owner of X also stated that the STF minister “He got Lula out of prison” It is “put your finger on the scale to choose” the president. “The next election will be fundamental”he said.

In another tweet, Musk said that Moraes “he is the (obviously) unelected dictator of Brazil”.

The businessman made several posts in response to the federal deputy Marcel van Hattem (Novo-RS). At X, the congressman had thanked Musk for “represent millions of Brazilians who oppose censorship and tyranny, much more than their elected representatives”.

Here are the comments made by Musk about Alexandre de Moraes on Monday night (April 8):

the businessman said that the minister was a “dictator” and should be judged and disposed of by Brazilians:

asked American journalist Glenn Greenwald “how long until the dictator Moraes” be deposed:

questioned why Congress allows the “power of a brutal dictator” to Moraes. “He did not go [eleito]. Throw it away”he said.

Alexandre de Moraes determined on Sunday (Apr 7) the inclusion of the owner of X as being investigated in the digital militias inquiry, filed in July 2021 and which investigates groups for conduct against democracy.

The minister also opened a new investigation to investigate Elon Musk's conduct. The magistrate wants the crime of obstruction of justice to be investigated, “including criminal organization and incitement to crime”.

On Saturday (April 6), Elon Musk He asked why minister Alexandre de Moraes “requires so much censorship in Brazil”. The businessman responded to a publication by the minister in X on January 11th.

Musk's comment came in the wake of accusations made by North American journalist Michael Shellenberger on Wednesday (April 3). According to Shellenberger, the minister has “led a case of widespread repression of freedom of expression in Brazil”.

The critical comments escalated the tone and Musk said that he is thinking about closing Twitter in Brazil and that he will publicize Moraes' demands that violate laws. He also called the minister “tyrant”, “totalitarian” It is “draconian”saying he should “resign or be impeached”.

TWITTER FILES BRAZIL

On Wednesday (April 3), American journalist Michael Shellenberger published an alleged exchange of emails between employees of the legal sector of X in Brazil between 2020 and 2022 talking about requests and court orders received regarding content of their users.

The messages would show requests from various instances of the Brazilian Judiciary requesting personal data from users who used hashtags about the electoral process and content moderation.

Shellenberger specifically criticized STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes, criticizing him for “leading a case of widespread repression of freedom of expression in Brazil”. According to him, Moraes issued decisions by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) that “threaten democracy in Brazil” by asking for interventions in publications by members of the National Congress and personal account data – which would violate the platform's guidelines. The records of the processes mentioned in the case are confidential.

The case was named “Twitter files – Brazil” in reference to the “Twitter files” originally published in 2022, after Musk bought X, in October of that year.

At the time, Musk delivered material to journalists that indicated how the social network, in the 2020 North American elections, collaborated with United States authorities to block users and suppress stories involving the son of the country's presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The files published by journalists include email exchanges that reveal, to some extent, how Twitter reacted to requests from governments to intervene in the policy of publishing and removing content. In some cases, the social network ended up giving in.

In the Brazilian case, Musk was not indicated as the source who provided the material, however, the businessman criticized Moraes for a few days.

