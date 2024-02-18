On the night of Saturday, February 17, Puerto Rico authorities confirmed that the skeletal remains found in the municipality of Canóvanas correspond to those ofColombian contractor John Bolaños Gómez.

The 30-year-old man had been reported missing since January 26. This is known about crime.

According to local media, Bolaños Gómez had been living in Puerto Rico for several years, there was dedicated to carrying out architectural and repair work in homes in the Mansiones de Vista Mar urbanizationlocated in Loíza.

On January 26, he would have left the property to quote a job in Las Cuevas, Loíza, 15 kilometers from where he lived. Not knowing the route, he contacted his friend John Eduar Cárdenas Salgado, who gave him directions over the phone.

When the Colombian reached the point known as Puente de las Banderas, he sent a photo of his friend and from there his trace was lost. After being reported missing, Puerto Rican authorities began the search.

Days later, they found the Colombian's vehicle abandoned in the La Central neighborhood, in Canóvanas, and last Wednesday, February 14, a man who was working on a farm found bone remains.

The Institute of Forensic Sciences (ICF) of Puerto Rico carried out an inspection of the remains and through an examination of dental plaques, it was determined that they corresponded to the Colombian John Bolaños Gómez.

“A person authorized by the family for the identification process was notified today that the forensic odontologist's report concluded that the skeletal remains in the custody of the ICF correspond to John Bolaños Gómez. The autopsy was performed last Thursday, February 15. The cause and manner of death are pending further expert analysis.“says the report.

Regarding the death of the Colombian, the authorities are already handling a hypothesis about a possible robbery, since Bolaños becomes the second contractor to disappear in the sector between Loíza and Canóvanas.

On September 8, 2023, relatives of the contractor Yohauris Hiches Frías reported that he had been kidnapped, while a third man has been missing since July 22, 2023.

