The controversy continues in the Colombian Professional Football (FPC) due to the constant threats that referees, coaches, players and even managers of several teams in the League are receiving. Now, the victim of the criminals is the referee Carlos Ortega.

The central judge, who was appointed to dispense justice in the game between Deportivo Cali and Once Caldas This Friday on date 10 of the League, he received death threats against him and his family hours before the duel.

“Ortega whistles well, your family is waiting for you,” reads a banner that has generated repudiation among Colombian soccer clubs and entities.

Carlos Ortega He returns to referee a Colombian League match after eight dates without being taken into account by the Arbitration Commission, the last time he served as central judge was in the duel Fortress vs Patriots for day 2.

Threats in National

The triumph of National Paraguayan 0-3 National Athletic in the second leg of Phase 2 of the Libertadores Cup, It has been a hard blow that the fans of the Colombian cast have not been able to assimilate.

The poor results have led the team to a crisis from which they are trying to get out. John Bodmer He resigned due to threats against his family and this Friday a similar case came to light.

Mauricio Navarro, the president of the club, and Esteban Escobar and Benjamín Romero, who are part of the leadership, have reported death threats in recent days.

They assure that there are several messages that have reached them through social networks and WhatsApp Navarresein which they ask them to resign or they will take action against him and his family.

It is claimed that the addresses of their residences and the numbers of their personal telephone numbers were leaked on the networks and for a few days the threats to the directors have not stopped. In the next few hours, the leaders will file a complaint with the Attorney General's Office.

Dimayor speaks out against threats

Precisely, this Friday the Dimayor showed its concern about these events that have occurred with several leaders, technicians and players of the clubs that rent premises.

“The Major Division of Colombian Football-DIMAYOR, headed by its president, Fernando Jaramillo, rejects the threats and acts of intimidation that directors, players, referees, officials and different actors of the FPC have received in recent days,” the statement says.

The entity repudiated the violent harassment that the managers of teams such as Nacional and Once Caldas have received: “La Dimayor and its 36 affiliated clubs vehemently repudiate the violent harassment that managers of Atlético Nacional and Once Caldas DAF, players and coaches of different Colombian professional soccer teams.”

“La Dimayor calls for healthy coexistence in football, inviting all fans to enjoy the celebration of sport and denotes that this cannot be an excuse to become a generator of violence.”

And he added: “Football should be a reason for joy and unity, so nothing justifies the formulation of threats to the life of an individual linked to the activity or his family, which once again we vehemently reject.”

“Finally, we ask the authorities to carry out the pertinent investigations, identify and take the corresponding legal actions with the people who are encouraging this wave of violence,” he concluded.

Threats against José Aja

A few weeks ago, in the preview of the Independiente Medellín vs. Fortaleza, center back José Aja was recalled Aja after threats received against him and his family.

“In recent weeks, José Manuel and his family have received constant messages of harassment through social networks. On behalf of the club, the coaching staff and the player, it has been decided to protect the human being and his family,” said the DIM. in an official statement.

