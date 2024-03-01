After a week of devastating fire that consumed a large part of a building in Valencia, Spain, a kind of miracle shocked social networks.

Andrea, who thought her faithful companion was dead 'Coconut', she met him again. This is the story.

It has been 8 days since a fire in Valencia, Spain, left several families homeless.

In fact, it did not take long for the fire to spread at high speed and burn all 14 floors of a building.

According to local media, 10 people died and more than 15 were injured. Faced with the tragedy, the mayor of Valencia, María José Catalá, declared three days of mourning in the city.

🔴 First balance of injuries in the fire of a building in Valencia: ◾️ A firefighter with a broken wrist. ◾️ Two firefighters with burns on their hands and smoke inhalation. ◾️ A minor, a woman and two men, taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. pic.twitter.com/ArnsnAbIiA — RTVE Comunitat Valenciana (@RTVEValencia) February 22, 2024

A week later, the news is not very encouraging. The firefighters continued to check the burned-out building, the belongings of many neighbors were in ashes and several pets had been left in the middle of the fire with no escape.

“About 40 dogs, 36 cats and other animals were locked in that hell with no escape.”, estimated the animal rights organization Alternativa Felina.

However, and against all odds, Andrea and Coco performed a miracle in the midst of tragedy.

The residents of the building were evacuated.

The emotional reunion: a kitten and her owner hug again

In a video shared by the Valencia Local Police on their X account, Andrea, one of the building's tenants, who had lost everything, including her cat companion, received news that she could not believe: Coco is alive!

The firefighters found the feline that had survived 8 days sheltering in its apartment, which had been consumed by flames.

Between uncontrollable tears, Andrea took him out of the suitcase and hugged him.. Now the woman had her partner again and she was surrounded by her family.

According to a report on public television À Punt, Andrea reported that the feline was nervous and disoriented. However, he was already being transferred to a veterinary clinic.

Carrying out work to recover belongings and documentation in the Campanar fire, firefighters rescue a survivor in the niche of the dry column.

They deliver to their owners. …Ref: Cat Broadcasts…Thank you. Health! 😺🖤 pic.twitter.com/0VvIg9o9he — Anti-system 🖤🖤🏴 (@AbolirEstadoYa) March 1, 2024

