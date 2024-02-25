Colombia still cannot beat Brazil, one of its 'coconuts' in women's football. The mistakes at the beginning of the game were very costly and thus, the 1-0 defeat this Saturday in San Diego (USA) forces the national team to win the next game to continue in the race in the women's Gold Cup.

The victory of Puerto Rico against Panama (2-1), in the early hours, forces those led by Ángelo Marsiglia to achieve, at least, a draw on the last date to seek classification, on Tuesday at 7 pm, local time. from Colombia.

Colombia entered the game with nerves. It was noticed. In the first action, goalkeeper Natalia Giraldo mishandled a ball and left the team badly stopped and exposed to a touch that ended with a clearance by Gabi Nunes and a shot by Duda Santos.

In less than five minutes, Colombia was already forced to take risks. And there were moments in the game when Brazil's second goal seemed to fall flat. A new mistake by the goalkeeper could have cost the team 2-0, but fortunately, the rivals lacked aim.

Colombia took a while to find calm. On the way to that, two of the team's leaders, Catalina Usme and Daniela Montoya, ended up with a yellow card, and the environment of the match did not help either: the referee, Tori Penso, from the United States, was too harsh with Colombia's actions and lax with that of the Brazilians and even the Colombian players demanded a handball in the area.

Coach Ángelo Marsiglia, who had started Linda Caicedo instead of Manuela Paví, maintained the same starting roster in the second stage. The game took place closer to the Brazilian area, but without many options.

The game could have become even more complicated for Colombia, in an action that was born from a foul incorrectly called by the central judge. Gabi Nunes put the ball on the head of Geyse Ferreira, who sent it to save, but the VAR prevented the advantage from increasing, due to the scorer being offside.

The entry of Paví for Daniela Montoya gave a new spirit to Colombia, which risked everything: either they tied the game or they scored one more goal. The lack of precision in the last quarter of the court and the staggered mark they made on Linda Caicedo gradually closed the door to a tie.

There was no time for more. Colombia will play a final against Puerto Rico on Tuesday. He can't lose. He already showed good football on the first date, with the 6-0 win over Panama. But the mistakes of the first few minutes were costly and cannot be repeated.

