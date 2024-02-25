Dozens of people were arrested in Russia on Saturday as they commemorated the late opposition politician Alexei Navalny or commemorated the start of the war with Ukraine two years ago, civil activists say. An independent medium reported almost fifty arrests. And Ukraine secured long-term support from Italy and Canada on Saturday. President Zelensky signed agreements in Kyiv with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Follow all developments about the war in Ukraine and the situation in Russia in this live blog.

#LIVE #arrests #Navalny #commemorations #Zelensky #concludes #security #deals #Canada #Italy