Sanremo, the presentation of Roberto Ravera’s book on the relationship between coexistence and diversity

Sanremo – «Is there in 2022 the possibility of living with other cultures and therefore in cultural diversity?“. This is the question that Roberto Ravera tried to answer in the book “Sierra Leone. Anthropology of a world apart“The volume was presented yesterday in Sanremo.

In the text, the head of the Complex Structure of Psychology of the ASL 1 Imperiese and president of the non-profit organization FHM ITALIA, put on paper his experience of fifteen years in Africa and commitment to support projects for children who are victims of trauma and the street kids.

“The book aims to address this topic as topical as that of cultural coexistence because it is very important to understand how cultures today can live peacefully – says Roberto Ravera – What I understood is that the path of peace exists and it is the path of knowledge. Knowing each other, here’s what the solution is. If you know the other, he is not afraid and indeed you find help from the other and you in turn give help to him. Thanks to knowledge, coexistence can exist “.

Roberto Ravera in Africa with FHM ITALIA

The FHM ITALIA Onlus was born in Sanremo and supports the NGO Ravera Children Rehabilitation Center for projects in Sierra Leone, in a reality among the poorest in the world with deep wounds caused by a long civil war and the serious Ebola epidemic. The mission is to bring to Sierra Leone a model of clinical, rehabilitative and educational intervention in the field of mental health for minors.

“We deal with mental health, so we have to work fully with the cultural, religious, anthropological aspects of that country – adds Roberto Ravera – I believe that in the community we have created and which has been active for ten years there is a very innovative aspect: to build a village-sized clinical center. This prototype of a community that becomes a center of care and a center of daily life and growth has proved to be a winning model in Sierra Leone ».