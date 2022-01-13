D.he school is a central place for children and adolescents, and therefore the discussion of child sexual abuse cannot be left out. “In my childhood I ‘sent out’ clear signals,” said one of the victims, “for example the sudden social abnormalities that teachers and doctors should have responded to.” This experience of sexual violence is shared by many other victims whose behavior is based on personal experiences of violence has changed in their family or other contexts such as sport. However, affected children and adolescents often stayed and remain alone. “Nobody, really nobody even got the idea to ask questions,” complains one woman, and school in particular offers many opportunities to become aware of a child and to break through a dynamic of violence.

Initiatives such as “School against Sexual Violence” by the Independent Commissioner for Issues of Child Sexual Abuse in cooperation with the cultural authorities of the federal states, including the nationwide recognized interactive online training “What is the matter with Jaron?” Aim to inform adults in the educational system and enable them to learn about Talking about sexual violence, looking closely and helping those affected. The importance of empathetic and competent teachers for girls and boys who experience sexual violence is borne out by the victims’ reports to the Independent Commission for Coming up with Child Sexual Abuse. Since 2016, this has been inviting people affected to tell their story and thus give testimony to sexual violence in parenting relationships.