This is the Forecast by REGIONS of Mexico, from the National Meteorological Service of Conagua, for this Saturday, March 2:

Mexico's valley

Cool weather is forecast at dawn and cold in high areas of the Valley of Mexico. During the day, partially cloudy sky conditions, warm atmosphere and no rain in Mexico City and the State of Mexico. Wind from the south at 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of up to 50 km/h and possible formation of dust devils. The minimum temperature forecast for Mexico City will be 11 to 13 °C and the maximum 27 to 29 °C. For Toluca, Edo. Mex., the minimum temperature forecast is 3 to 5 °C and the maximum is 23 to 25 °C.

Baja California Peninsula

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies. Rains with intervals of showers in Baja California, without rain in Baja California Sur. Fog banks at dawn on the western coast of the region. Fresh morning atmosphere, and cold in mountain areas, being very cold in the mountains of Baja California. In the afternoon, temperate atmosphere in Baja California and warm in Baja California Sur. Wind from the west and northwest at 15 to 30 km/h, with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h and dust devils in Baja California, and gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Baja California Sur; in addition to waves of 2 to 3 meters high on the western coast of the Baja California Peninsula.

North pacific

Partly cloudy sky. No rain in the region. Fresh morning atmosphere, and cold in mountain areas, being very cold in the mountains of Sonora. In the afternoon, warm to warm in Sonora and warm to hot in Sinaloa. West wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h in Sonora.

Central Pacific

Partially cloudy skies and no rain in the region. Fog banks at dawn. Cool morning atmosphere, and temperate on coasts, being cold in high areas of Jalisco and Michoacán. In the afternoon, warm to hot atmosphere. Wind from the west and southwest of 15 to 30 km/h in the region, with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in Jalisco and Michoacán.

South Pacific

Clear to partly cloudy skies in Guerrero and partly cloudy to cloudy in Oaxaca and Chiapas. Heavy occasional rains in Chiapas, intervals of showers in Oaxaca and no rain in Guerrero. Fog banks at dawn in the region's mountains. Cool morning atmosphere in valleys, temperate on coasts and cold in mountain areas. In the afternoon, warm to hot atmosphere. Wind from the west and southwest from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h.

Gulf of Mexico

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies. Rains with intervals of showers in Veracruz, and isolated rains in Tabasco and without rain in Tamaulipas. Fog banks at dawn in mountain areas. Cool morning atmosphere, temperate on the coast and cold in the mountains of Tamaulipas and Veracruz. In the afternoon, warm to hot atmosphere. Wind from the east from 50 to 70 km/h in Tamaulipas, and from the northeast from 15 to 30 km/h in Veracruz and Tabasco.

Yucatan Peninsula

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies. Isolated rains in Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo. Cool to warm morning atmosphere. In the afternoon, hot weather in Quintana Roo and very hot in Campeche and Yucatán. Wind from the east and southeast from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h.

North Table

Partly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Isolated rains in San Luis Potosí and no rain in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Durango, Zacatecas and Aguascalientes. Fresh morning atmosphere, and cold in mountain areas of Nuevo León and Zacatecas, very cold in the mountains of Coahuila and frigid in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango. In the afternoon, mild to warm atmosphere. Wind of variable direction from 15 to 30 km/h in the region, with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and dust devils in Chihuahua, Coahuila and Nuevo León, and from 40 to 60 km/h with possible dust devils in Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí and Aguascalientes.

Central Table

Partly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Isolated rains in Hidalgo and Puebla, without rain in Querétaro, Guanajuato, Morelos and Tlaxcala. Fresh, cold morning atmosphere in the mountains of Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Puebla. In the afternoon, warm atmosphere, and hot in the south of Morelos and southwest of Puebla. Wind of variable direction from 10 to 25 km/h in the region, with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla and Tlaxcala.