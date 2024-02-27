Christian Domínguez, the leader of the Great International Orchestra, has been involved in a great controversy after Pamela López, wife of Christian Cueva, revealed details of a conversation in which the cumbiambero served as a confidant. The dissemination of this conversation, by Magaly Medinahas attracted a lot of attention, especially after Pamela Franco accused him of betraying her.

What did Christian Domínguez say on his social networks?

After the surprising revelations of Pamela López in the latest edition of 'Magaly TV, the firm', Christian Domínguez decided to reappear on his social networks. Through your account instagramshared a motivational video in which a speaker launches a powerful message with which the singer would feel very identified.

“Don't get overwhelmed with the problems to solve or the goals to achieve. Don't worry about what's going to happen next month, next year. Today win the game 1-0, tomorrow is another game. And “If today was bad for you, take another day to regret that today was bad for you and tomorrow to fight, to fight, to get up and fight for life once again. That is the purpose of God, live one day at a time,” said the speech that Christian shared through his stories of instagram.

This appearance on social networks suggests that Domínguez has chosen to ignore the statements of Pamela López and Pamela Franco, and, instead, focus on your daily routine. Despite this, the cumbiambero's ex-partner requested public explanations from the interpreter, although he, until the closing of this note, decided not to make any additional statement in this regard.

Why did Pamela Franco accuse Christian Domínguez of betraying her?

The controversy broke out when Magaly Medina broadcast a telephone conversation with Pamela López, in which the latter revealed that Christian Domínguez provided her with details about the communications between Christian Cueva and Pamela Franco.

In the controversial conversation, the still wife of the national team revealed that Domínguez informed her about the situation between Cueva and Franco, including unknown details about the couple's tumultuous relationship, such as the calls that the singer would have exchanged with the soccer player.

Pamela López also mentioned that, according to Domínguez, the relationship between Cueva and Franco had been going through a crisis since November 2023, a period in which López also had problems with Cueva.

“I understand that she and Christian Domínguez have been on bad terms since November of last year, they are half separated and everyone lives their own lives. That's why she has reacted so calmly when he has done what he has done to her. That's why she is very relaxed. “She is going to sell her role as a victim, but it doesn't really affect her if she has been sucking the day Christian (Cueva) deposited her.”stated Pamela López.

