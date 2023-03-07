A few days from the always awaited delivery of the Oscar, The most famous episode of its latest edition has returned to the headlines and thanks to one of its protagonists. He has been the American comedian Chris Rock who has spoken again about the infamous slap that Will Smith gave him during the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

His new statements were made on stage and in the last minutes of a show broadcast on the Netflix platform, where The 58-year-old actor assured that he does not consider himself a victim despite what happened in those moments that ended up tarnishing the gala. “You know what people say, ‘words hurt,’” Rock said.

“Anyone who says words hurt has never had a fist punched in the face. It still hurts, I have the bang ringing in my ear, but I’m not a victim. You will never see me in Oprah (Winfrey) or Gayl (King) crying, it will never happen. I got hit like (boxer Manny) Pacquiao,” he said during the broadcast.

Since the incident, Will Smith has excused himself by saying that “bottled up” anger led him to do so. Smith’s attack on Rock forever marked the 83rd Oscar gala.

As recalled, Chris Rock took the stage of the Dolby Theater to present the award for best documentary and made a joke about Pinkett-Smith’s shaved head, who has publicly acknowledged that she suffers from alopecia, comparing her to Lieutenant O’Neil from the Ridley Scott movie. After Pinkett-Smith briefly closed her eyes in annoyance, her husband rose from her seat and walked up on stage to slap Rock across the face, no doubt putting a damper on the ceremony.

The confrontation, recalls the US press, became a cultural focus of debate on the appetite of Americans for casual violence, after Smith was allowed to remain at the ceremony where he later accepted the Oscar for best actor, the first of his career. “Many people have asked me how come you didn’t do anything that night. Because I have parents and they taught me that you shouldn’t fight in front of white people,” he added.

In addition, he confessed that all his life he has loved Smith and that “he made some great movies”, but now what he likes is to watch Emancipation (an Apple TV film based on the true story of a slave who escapes from a plantation in Louisiana) “to see how they beat him up.”

Rock said he believes Smith practices “selective rage” and that the slap had more to do with the relationship problems between Smith and his wife, Jada, than with the joke he made during the Oscars.