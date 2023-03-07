JNow it is certain: 8K quality televisions will continue to exist in Europe. For months it looked as if they might disappear from the shops, because all known figures on their electricity consumption suggested that they would fail to meet the new EU energy efficiency directive that came into force on March 1st.

However, we had not ruled out that the manufacturers could find a loophole. After all, Samsung had already confidently announced at the CES trade fair at the beginning of the year that all 8K models from 2022 would meet EU requirements. Sony made similar statements, and now even LG, the only company that builds its 8K devices with relatively power-hungry OLED screens, has promised EU compatibility. That’s how it’s done now: All manufacturers deliver their devices with energy-saving Eco presets. If the customer wants more light on the screen, he can override the energy-saving specification.

More than 33 million pixels

As a reminder, there are four times as many pixels on an 8K screen as on a 4K television and 16 times as many as on a TV with Full HD resolution. 8K skeptics point out that there is still no adequate content for this ultra-fine display capability – apart from self-made works from highly powerful photo and video cameras. And a comparison with all the material that the public TV stations bring into the living room in this country is downright sobering: the TV stations transmit 921,600 dots per frame, more than 33 million can be displayed on 8K televisions.

Nevertheless: 8K is the next step in the technological evolution. It is closely related to the development of screen sizes: the larger the screen area, the larger and thus more visible the individual pixels become – if they do not multiply accordingly. For screens with a diagonal of 65 or even 75 inches, the fine grid is an opulent but plausible solution, because even material with a low resolution appears smooth, fine and detailed there, scaled up accordingly, even from a short distance. But: 8K on maxi displays stands for the absolute luxury class with only marginal sales figures so far, and it will stay that way for the time being.