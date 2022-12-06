According to Reuters, the disease should be downgraded to class B, a less rigid category for fighting infections.

China is expected to announce 10 new easing measures against Covid-10 in the country next Wednesday (7.Dec.2022), according to an exclusive report by the international news agency. Reuters🇧🇷

According to the sources, who chose to remain anonymous, China will allow quarantine at home for some of those who tested positive for the disease. The agency did not detail what other initiatives will be adopted by the Chinese government.

according to Reuterscovid-19 should be downgraded as early as January 2023 to category B, a less rigid classification for dealing with infectious diseases.

Since January 2020, the novel coronavirus has been managed under category A protocols by China despite being a class B infection.

According to state media Yicai, continuing to adopt the A classification for covid-19 is not in accordance with science, since more than 95% of cases in China are asymptomatic and mild, with few deaths. In addition, the expert consulted by the Yicai stated that the disease could still be downgraded to category C.

In November, another 20 norms were released and triggered a wave of flexibility measures in the country. Despite this, for a week now, demonstrators have been protesting against the still strict “covid zero” policy adopted by China since the beginning of the pandemic.