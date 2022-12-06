By

The most successful year of Spanish football is written in female. In 2022 the lower categories of the Selection added two World Cups (Under-20 and Under-17) and one Euro Cup (Under-19) to their record. A historical gold bath that whose protagonists have not yet fully assimilated. “I’m still in shock,” confesses Andrea Medina, Atlético’s left-back, captain of La Rojita and one of the 14 players who won a double: “The Eurocopa, better, but being world champion…”. The 18-year-old Andalusian marks the ambition of the group: “There are a few of us who can repeat and we want to win again”.

Precisely the Sub-19 Selection was the first to bring great joy to Spanish football last summer. The soccer players trained by Pedro López, now in charge of Mexico, stood undefeated in the grand final in Ostrava (Czech Republic) on July 9. La Rojita was able to recover from Omarsdottir’s initial goal (5′) for Norway and equalized the game with a goal from Elexpuru (36′). The 1-1 scoreline seemed impossible to undo and forces faltered when Carmen Álvarez won the baseline on 93′ and put the ball in front of the small area. There, like the differential footballer that she is, Júlia Bartel appeared to make the final 2-1. “That moment was unique”, highlights Elexpuru who, of course, is already appearing in the Athletic first team. “Goals in the last minute are the best to celebrate”, accompanies Medina.

Júlia Bartel, Elexpuru and Ornella celebrate a goal for Spain in the final of the Under-19 Euro Cup.

Both have something to compare it to, as they were also U-20 world champions in Costa Rica a month and a half later., along with 12 other gold players from the U-19. Spain signed a perfect championship. They were the leader of group A ahead of Brazil and then eliminated Mexico and the Netherlands, with eleven goals in favor and a single goal against in five games played. In the grand final, held on August 28 at the National Stadium in San José (Costa Rica), they beat Japan 3-1. Salma Paralluelo, with a double, and Inma Gabarro, Golden Boot of the tournament with eight goals, They gave the National Team its first U-20 World Cup. Big words.



The Sevilla striker succeeds Patri Guijarro (2018) on the list of top scorers in this championship. Before that, other stars such as the Nigerian Oshoala (2014) or the German Popp (2010) were also stars. “That my name is next to them is very important to me because they are worth a lot”, highlights a Gabarro who also won the Silver Ball. “The awards weigh heavily, but that’s the most,” jokes the one who was, without a doubt, the great name of Costa Rica 2022. Other highlights were Txell Font, Golden Glove, either Salma Paralluelo, scorer in the final, and Ana Tejada, captain of this generation. And it is that these last two added their second World Cup after the one achieved in the Under-17 category in Uruguay in 2018. If they were from the majors, they would have two stars on their chest.

“That my name is with that of Patri, Oshoala or Popp is very important” Inma Gabarro, U-20 World Champion

Vendetta in India

They would also wear a star on their shield lThe 21 footballers who lifted the U-17 World Cup in India on October 30 by beating Colombia 0-1. The generation they lead Vicky López, Sandra Villafañe, Marina Artero or Carla Camacho He knew how to recover from the silver obtained in the Eurocup of the category in May, after losing on penalties against Germany, and emerging victorious in Navi Mumbai in a championship marked by goals in the final stretch. By the way, In the semifinals, they took revenge on the Germans (0-1) thanks, in part, to Villafañe’s great game in defense: “Receiving the MVPs of the semifinal and the final being a center back is something incredible.”

“Receiving the MVP of the semifinal and the final being a central player is incredible” Sandra Villafañe, U-17 World Champion

For his part, Sofía Fuente took the Golden Glove and Vicky López, the Ballon d’Or of the tournament. The group and its good atmosphere, however, are above the proper names of these heiresses of La Roja, something in which both the Madrid CFF and Under-17 footballer agree, as well as the rest of the protagonists of this successful year in Spanish football. “Knowing each other well makes things easier on and off the field,” says Villafañe. “We had no mental or physical rest, we made a group and we supported each other”, is accompanied by Clara Pinedo, an Athletic, U-19 and U-20 player. “More than a group, we form a family”, reaffirms another winner with a double, Silvia Lloris. The one from Levante and her companions think big: “Going to the Absolute is the dream of any girl.” That step has already been taken by Gabarro, Tejada, Fiamma or Paralluelo. They are all worthy of reaching La Roja. They have a star…