Several regions in China recorded temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius on Saturday, as the country’s meteorological office continued to impose a state of maximum alert in the face of a wave of intense heat.
In Zhejiang, which has many factories, a meteorological official said the eastern province broke the previous record for the number of hot days this year, with temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius in 31 days and 38 degrees in 16 days.
Besides mainland Chongqing in the southwest, which saw temperatures as high as 42.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday, Hubei, Hunan, Shandong, Anhui, Xinjiang, Jiangxi and Fujian provinces were among the provinces and regions with temperatures above 35 degrees.
“It’s like being in a steamer, it’s really hot… Even if you’re not walking around outside, you’ll end up drenched in sweat,” said Shen Fengming, 70.
“I went to work and walked around… for only one hour, but my clothes and pants were all wet from excessive sweat. Compared to previous years, the temperature this year is very high,” said Huang Yi, 45, who works at a container port.
On Saturday, the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau reported that this year the city has experienced about 40 days in which temperatures exceeded 40 degrees Celsius, with a peak so far on July 13 at 40.9 degrees.
