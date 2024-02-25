No relationship or even a particular acquaintance links Chiara Ferragni to Tomaso Trussardi, who “don't even know each other, they only met once during a fashion show 5/6 years ago”. This is the denial that comes from a spokesperson for Chiara Ferragni's team, interviewed by AdnKronos, after rumors had circulated about a possible relationship between the two as the cause of Ferragni's marital crisis with Fedez.

