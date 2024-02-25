There South Korea he fined Twitch of $327,000 for the suspension of service on the territory. The farewell was caused by the exorbitant operating costs due to the price of bandwidth in the area. In short, maintaining the platform in South Korea had become unsustainable, considering the already precarious state of health of the company.

The fine was imposed by the Korean Telecommunications Commission (KTC), which saw Twitch's withdrawal without notice as a violation of local laws aimed at protecting the interests of users. This is what was told by an article in the Korea Times, which explained what happened well. In particular, the fine would be due to the fact that the company is blocking access to video on demand in the country.