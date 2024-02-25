There South Korea he fined Twitch of $327,000 for the suspension of service on the territory. The farewell was caused by the exorbitant operating costs due to the price of bandwidth in the area. In short, maintaining the platform in South Korea had become unsustainable, considering the already precarious state of health of the company.
The fine was imposed by the Korean Telecommunications Commission (KTC), which saw Twitch's withdrawal without notice as a violation of local laws aimed at protecting the interests of users. This is what was told by an article in the Korea Times, which explained what happened well. In particular, the fine would be due to the fact that the company is blocking access to video on demand in the country.
Twitch not very sustainable
The history of relations between Twitch and South Korea is actually very conflictual. Pressured by KTC to reveal the reasons for the reduction in quality of live streams in South Korea, the platform refused to provide them, citing alleged confidentiality obligations. The KTC issued another fine to Twitch for alleged failures to implement adequate systems to prevent the spread of illegal material.
With Twitch's exit, the live streaming market in South Korea has been occupied by other services: YouTube, Kick.com and AfreecaTV in particular have benefited from the departure.
