A special request from a Blues supporter against Mister Potter. Defender Thiago Silva’s wife “appreciates”.

Other possible annoyances and troubles for the Chelsea and for Graham Potter. THE Blues they are not having their best moment and creating further problems was created by a particular request from a fan a Belle Silvawife of Thiago Silvacentral defender of the team.

Indeed, the life partner of the Brazilian has put like on Twitter to a user who commented: “You can ask Silva to coach the club himself because we have an indolent manager, with no tactics, who doesn’t know what he’s doing, doesn’t even understand that this is Chelsea football team, thinks he’s still at Brighton”.

In short. a request from a dissatisfied fan that the defender’s wife evidently appreciated and, perhaps, shared. Probably, however, more for what appears to be an indirect compliment to her husband, always on the ball and leader of the team, rather than a criticism of the coach. But these days… See also The reason why America will not play on matchday 5

February 21, 2023 (change February 21, 2023 | 08:29)

