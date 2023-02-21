ohAngelique Boyer returns with “invincible love! Has Marena Ramos’s revenge begun? Know all the details of the new telenovela of The stars.

February ends in the best way! Nothing more and nothing less than the premiere of “Invincible Love”, a telenovela inspired by the Portuguese production “Salty Sea: Hope Never Dies”, which aired this past Monday, February 20. The version produced by Juan Osorio brings together Angelique Boyer, Daniel Elbittar and Danilo Carrera, and is available on the Las Estrellas channel. If you are a fan of the remembered Teresa, we leave you a guide so you do not miss the novel.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 2 of “Invincible Love”

“Invincible love”: how many chapters does it have?

the soap opera of TelevisaUnivision will have about 70 episodes, which will be broadcast by The starsfrom Monday to Friday, in prime time (9.30 pm).

Where was “Invincible Love” recorded?

The novel was filmed on the beaches of Mazatlan. This was evidenced in a publication by Angelique Boyer and Juan Osorio, protagonist and producer, respectively.

What is “Invincible Love” about?

“invincible love” tells the story of Marena Ramos, who becomes Leona Bravo to take revenge on Ramsés Torrenegro for the murder of her entire family. For this, she will meet Gael, a man she loved in adolescence and who is the son of the executioner of her relatives.

“Invincible Love”: cast