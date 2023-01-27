Current President of the House is a favorite for the election and has the support of 20 parties to be re-elected for another 2 years

The slate for the re-election of the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), will bring together PT and PL, the two largest benches in the House, in addition to Republicans, União Brasil, MDB and PSD. The current president is the favorite in the dispute and his only opponent is deputy Chico Alencar (Psol-RJ).

The election for the command of the Chamber will be on Wednesday (1st.Feb.2023). Negotiations for positions on the board of directors included an agreement between the Republicans and the PL that also involved the election in the Senate. The 1st vice-presidency will be Marcos Pereira, National President of the Republicans. The 2nd vice-presidency will be Sóstenes Cavalcante (PL-RJ).

Former President’s Party Jair Bolsonaro (PL) gave up the 1st vice-presidency, despite having the largest bench in exchange for having the support of the Republican bench in the Senate election. In Casa Alta, the PL launched the former minister and elected senator Rogerio Marinho (RN).

For the positions of 1st and 2nd secretariats, Lira’s ticket will have, respectively, Luciano Bivarpresident of União Brasil, and Maria do Rosário (PT-RS). The 3rd and 4th positions should be held by PSD and MDB deputies, yet to be defined.

In recent weeks, the current president of the Chamber has intensified the agendas at the official residence and held a series of meetings with deputies from state and thematic benches, with the participation of some governors. As slogan “Commitment to Brazil”, promoted breakfasts, lunches and dinners of relationship and articulation.

On Thursday (26.jan), he received politicians from Rio de Janeiro, Pará and São Paulo. The Governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicanos-SP), and federal deputies elected by the State dined at Lira’s official residence. Ministers Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) and Flávio Dino (Justice and Public Security) attended.

Lira’s victory is taken for granted by allies. He gathered support from 20 parties, most announced in 2022. Finally, he conquered Avante, which until then was in doubt. The president of the Chamber is looking for a significant victory to increase his advantage in negotiating projects with the government.

As per the Power360 showed, Lira considers crossing his arms for guidelines from the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) the day after the election for the command of the House.

There will be no hostile act against the Executive, but Lira’s intention is to show the Planalto that he will need to give way to an indication of his political group at the Esplanada dos Ministérios to secure votes for the Centrão.

To have the strength he wants with the PT government, Lira needs a significant victory in the Chamber. Allies say that the deputy must have more than 400 votes, out of a possible 513, to be reappointed to the post.

The current Speaker of the House has been relentless in his efforts to further increase his popularity and influence with his peers. As shown the Power360Lira distributed 263 more positions to allied parties due to a change in the rules for positions in party leadership.

It also increased the value of the complementary housing allowance for congressmen from R$1,747 to R$4,148.80.

PRESIDENCY OF THE CHAMBER

In 2021, Lira was elected President of the House with 302 votes. At the time, his main opponent was Rossi Whale (MDB-SP), which received 145 votes. This year, Lira will run against Chico Alencarfrom Psol.

In charge of the House, the congressman was an ally of the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and campaigned for his re-election. After the election, which elected Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), Lira was one of the first political personalities to recognize the PT’s victory.

In November 2022, Lula’s PT, the parties of his federation (PC do B and PV) and the PSB formalized support for Lira’s re-election for another 2 years in charge of the Chamber.

Lula’s agreement involved not having a candidate in the Chamber disputing with the deputy from Alagoas so that the re-election of Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) in the Senate.

Despite this, as the Power360 showed, the PP, Lira’s party, should support Marinho in the Senate. One of those leading the articulations with the PL is Senator Ciro Nogueirapresident of the PP.