Keylor Navas is experiencing the worst moment of his career, at least within PSG, since the French club signed the Italian Donnarumma as a free agent, the Tico goalkeeper, lost his place within the club, because although initially the competition was direct and fair to define who gets the assigned place, with the passage of time, the board of directors and coaching staff of the team from the capital of Franca decreed that the undisputed in the starting eleven had to be the former AC Milan.
Keylor has sat on the bench for more than 6 months and only has activity in cup matches, a scenario from which the three-time winner of the Champions League has tired and which he wants to put an end to in this winter market. His departure from PSG is a fact that seems to be consummated in the following days as Nottingham Forest has a closed agreement with the PSG goalkeeper.
Sources confirm that the Premier League team has finalized figures with Keylor’s agent for the goalkeeper to join the team that seeks to avoid relegation at all costs, right now the movement depends on a final fact, PSG has refused to give the letter of freedom to Navas and expect a payment for him, thus, once the sale figure is established, which is expected to not exceed 5 million euros, the signing will be official.
