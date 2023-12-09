Caesar Ritter He is one of the most popular actors in the world. Peru and is remembered for having participated in miniseries such as ‘This is life’ and ‘A thousand trades’, ‘Back to the neighborhood’ and ‘There is room at the bottom’. With this great acting career, it is not surprising that he is always called for other projects. His last work was in the cinema with the film ‘Muertos de laughter’, which will be released at the beginning of 2024, and in it he works together with actress Gisela Ponce de León.

As the artist is once again active in the media, the program ‘You are in all’ interviewed him and even went to his home, in which Ritter told a funny anecdote he lived with producer Efraín Aguilar during his stay in ‘This is life’ , one of the most memorable Peruvian series on national television.

Efraín Aguilar and César Ritter and their ‘bomb’ in Arequipa:

According to the actor, everything happened in the White City: “I hope it’s not too disingenuous. I was with Efraín, my old man, we were recording and very happy in Arequipa, they had received us very well.”

Ritter stressed that, during his stay, his father, Efraín Aguilar, and he began to celebrate their arrival with alcoholic drinks. Since it was running late, he figured that the recordings the next day were not going to start as early as had been agreed.

“We were sucking there, having some chelitas, and then others, and then others. I was in a state, so I said: ‘If we are going to bed at this time, it is impossible that tomorrow the appointment will still be at 6 in the morning'” , he stated.

César Ritter was wrong with his assumption, since in the end they did call him early. Likewise, he did not have a good time due to the effects of the hangover and the altitude of Arequipa, but he did everything possible to comply with the recordings.

“At five o’clock they knocked on my door to record, Efraín was not going to go. They made me run all over Arequipa, I almost died, I was hungover, but then everything went away,” concluded the remembered ‘Lalo’.

