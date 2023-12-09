Real Madrid visited the Benito Villamarín stadium this Saturday to face Betis in the match corresponding to matchday 16 of LaLiga. The match ended 1-1 with a draw that leaves a taste of defeat.
The Whites remain at the top of the table, and between now and the end of the year a calendar awaits them that is not very demanding, although they have no margin for error if they want to remain at the top of the table. Let’s see what his next commitments are.
More news about Real Madrid
Unión Berlin vs Real Madrid, matchday 6 of the Champions League group stage
Once the match against Betis is over, Real Madrid will not have a rest. The whites will travel to Germany to close the group stage of the Champions League against Unión Berlin, in a match where Ancelotti will be able to rotate… although we will have to see how many first team players he has available since there are several injured. Let us remember that Madrid has already qualified for the round of 16 as first in the group.
Real Madrid vs Villarreal, 17th matchday of LaLiga
Real Madrid and Villarreal will meet again after all the controversy surrounding Baena and Valverde. This is possibly one of the most complicated games left for the whites this year, despite the fact that the yellow submarine is not going through a good moment.
Alavés vs Real Madrid, 18th matchday of LaLiga
Real Madrid will close the year 2023 by visiting a complicated field like Mendizorroza to face Alavés. The Basque team is in the middle of the table and will want to close the year giving joy to its fans.
Real Madrid vs Mallorca, 19th matchday of LaLiga
Real Madrid will begin the year 2024 at the Santiago Bernabéu hosting Mallorca. The Balearic team is not at its best and needs to find victory again, the good news is that the rest of the teams in the lower zone are not winning either.
Real Madrid vs (to be confirmed), Copa del Rey round of 32
The first weekend of January is reserved for the Copa del Rey. The draw for the round of 32 will be next Tuesday so we will have to wait for the whites to know their rival. This will be Madrid’s debut in the competition in which it defends its champion title.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Union Berlin
|
December 12th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Villarreal
|
December 17
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga TV
|
Alavés
|
December 21
|
21:30 ESP, 17:30 ARG, 14:30 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
Majorca
|
January 3
|
19:15 ESP, 15:15 ARG, 12:15 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
To be confirmed
|
January 5, 6 or 7
|
To be confirmed
|
To be confirmed
|
To be confirmed
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#schedule #Real #Madrids #games #duel #Betis #League #Champions
Leave a Reply